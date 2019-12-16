Snoh Aalegra Reveals Gorgeous 'Whoa' Video

Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Her incoming tour sold out in minutes...



*Snoh Aalegra* has shared the gorgeous new video for 'Whoa'.



The soulful aesthete's new album 'Ugh – those feels again' is bound to rank highly in those End Of Year lists, while her winter tour sold out in minutes.



The North American dates kick off shortly, with Snoh electing to return to album cut 'Whoa'.



The full video is a sensual treat, the story of love and regeneration.



Ending with Snoh Aalegra bathing while her beloved reads to her, it's practically a manifesto for mid-winter self-care.



Tune in now.



'Ugh – those feels again' is out now.



