U2 honour Smriti Irani, Gauri Lankesh, Arundhati Roy at Mumbai gig

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Popular Irish rock band U2 paid tribute to influential women like Union Minister Smriti Irani, late journalist Gauri Lankesh, late astronaut Kalpana Chawla, and author Arundhati Roy at their first-ever show in India.



