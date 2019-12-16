Global  

U2 honour Smriti Irani, Gauri Lankesh, Arundhati Roy at Mumbai gig

Sify Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Popular Irish rock band U2 paid tribute to influential women like Union Minister Smriti Irani, late journalist Gauri Lankesh, late astronaut Kalpana Chawla, and author Arundhati Roy at their first-ever show in India.
U2 features Smriti Irani, Arundhati Roy, Gauri Lankesh as female icons at Mumbai concert


Indian Express

Smriti Irani reacts to meme featuring Farhan Akhtar's reaction on anti-CAA protests

*New Delhi:* Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday reacted to a meme of Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar answering questions on the protests against the Citizenship...
Mid-Day

