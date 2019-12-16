Global  

Juice WRLD's girlfriend breaks silence on rapper's death: 'He literally loved every single one of you'

FOXNews.com Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Juice WRLD’s girlfriend shared an emotional message with the late rapper’s fans during a live show one week after his death. 
News video: Juice WRLD's girlfriend breaks silence after rapper's death

Juice WRLD's girlfriend breaks silence after rapper's death 00:55

 Juice Wrld’s girlfriend Ally Lotti has broken her silence after the rapper's tragic death as she spoke to fans at the Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles on Sunday.

