Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney shares bikini snap, says she's 'not perfect'

FOXNews.com Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Meghan Markle’s best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney admits she’s “not perfect” in a new bikini snap shared on Instagram on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Page Six - Published < > Embed
News video: The best royal fashion moments of 2019

The best royal fashion moments of 2019 07:46

 From Meghan Markle's impeccable maternity outfits to Kate Middleton's chic tour of Pakistan, it's been a very stylish year for our favorite monarchs.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Head to Canada for Christmas [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Head to Canada for Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending Christmas in Canada. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what we know.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58Published

Meghan Markle Has Loved Charity Work Even Before She Became a Royal [Video]Meghan Markle Has Loved Charity Work Even Before She Became a Royal

Meghan Markle might have left acting to become a duchess, but she did not leave her charity work behind. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle's BFF Janina Gavankar Slams British Media for Photoshopping Christmas Card

Meghan Markle‘s Christmas Card was photographed by her BFF Janina Gavankar and now the actress is speaking out to slam the Daily Mail for an article about the...
Just Jared

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Christmas Card Was Photographed by Meghan's Actress Friend

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a special photographer snap their super cute holiday card! The electronic card was photographed by Meghan‘s actress friend...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.