Adam Sandler Is Begging Other Jewish People to Write a New Hanukkah Song

E! Online Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Adam Sandler wants a new Hanukkah song. On Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Uncut Gems actor, who famously performed "The Hanukkah Song" back in 1994 on...
Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published < > Embed
News video: Eric Bogosian Praises Adam Sandler's Acting In

Eric Bogosian Praises Adam Sandler's Acting In "Uncut Gems" 02:16

 While going over his experience working with Adam Sandler in "Uncut Gems," Eric Bogosian speaks on the strengths Adam Sandler brought to the dramatic role with his background as a comedic actor.

