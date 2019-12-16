Global  

Liam Hemsworth Hangs Out with Model Gabriella Brooks, Introduces Her to His Parents

Just Jared Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Liam Hemsworth was seen out with model Gabriella Brooks, 21, in Australia and he introduced her to his parents in brand new photos! The 29-year-old actor and Gabriella were seen meeting up with his parents for lunch in the photos, obtained by the Daily Mail. Gabriella and Liam‘s mom shared a big hug when they [...]
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Liam Hemsworth faces $150,000 lawsuit

Liam Hemsworth faces $150,000 lawsuit 01:01

 Liam Hemsworth is facing a big lawsuit as the result of an Instagram photo he posted.

