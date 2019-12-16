Liam Hemsworth Hangs Out with Model Gabriella Brooks, Introduces Her to His Parents Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Liam Hemsworth was seen out with model Gabriella Brooks, 21, in Australia and he introduced her to his parents in brand new photos! The 29-year-old actor and Gabriella were seen meeting up with his parents for lunch in the photos, obtained by the Daily Mail. Gabriella and Liam‘s mom shared a big hug when they [...] 👓 View full article

