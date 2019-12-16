Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

John Travolta & Olivia Newton John Were All Smiles During 'Grease' Reunion: Watch

Billboard.com Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John have a simple message for their hopelessly devoted fans: Grease will always be the word. The former on-screen...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Fox TV - Dish Nation - Published < > Embed
News video: A Buyer Spends $243K On Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease Jacket' Just To Give It Back To Her

A Buyer Spends $243K On Olivia Newton-John's 'Grease Jacket' Just To Give It Back To Her 00:33

 Your leather jacket is the one that I want.....to give back to you? Olivia Newton-John's jacket from the musical 'Grease' is so iconic that an anonymous buyer paid $243k just to give it back to her! Tune in for the deets.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Olivia Newton-John surprised by sale success [Video]Olivia Newton-John surprised by sale success

Olivia Newton-John has admitted it was "such a surprise" that her memorabilia raised over $2.4 million at auction.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:50Published

Spanx Founder Bought Olivia Newton-John's Pants From 'Grease' For $162,000 [Video]Spanx Founder Bought Olivia Newton-John's Pants From 'Grease' For $162,000

Spanx Founder Bought Olivia Newton-John's Pants From 'Grease' For $162,000

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John don 'Grease' costumes for the first time in 40 years

Over 40 years after Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson first fell in love on movie screens across North America, the stars of 'Grease' have stepped back into the shoes...
CTV News

Oliva Newton, John Travolta recreate iconic Grease looks

Actress Olivia Newton-John has shared a photograph of John Travolta and her dressed as their Grease characters—saying it's the first time they have done so...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Sify

Tweets about this

AndyD_2015

djrival John Travolta & Olivia Newton John - Grease Megamix 38 minutes ago

gold104plays

Gold 104 Plays John Travolta w/ Olivia Newton,John - Grease MegaMix 1 hour ago

vastid878

David Teaster 李大伟 RT @nickjcss: ARE YOU KIDDING ME OLIVIA NEWTON JOHN AND JOHN TRAVOLTA REUNITED DRESSED UP AS THEIR CHARACTERS AND NO ONE MEANT TO TELL ME h… 2 hours ago

nicolahead1

nicola head @HelenTT_MO @LauraSkitt_ Soul IISoul ( july 1989 back to life )& John Travolta / Olivia Newton John ( july 1978 You’re the one that I want ) 3 hours ago

Spikey9990_1

Tommy Thomson. RT @iquitmoking: John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John Recreate Their Grease Looks for Sing-along https://t.co/azZ4cbfuqJ 3 hours ago

kissamarillo

96.9 KISS FM https://t.co/vAsaLK7dhW It was the stars’ first time dressed as Danny and Sandy in 40 years. https://t.co/KWo2LJ4tSp 3 hours ago

bellhill11

Lady Sánchez Ok so I love Grease 1 & 2. But I when people talk about grease it's always about John Travolta & Olivia Newton John… https://t.co/5mrGloaOY7 4 hours ago

marketjetnews

marketjetnews RT @DailyMailCeleb: Olivia Newton-John gushes over Grease co-star John Travolta https://t.co/EB3KLy6zZY 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.