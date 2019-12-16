Listen: NANCY - 'The World's About To Blow (Thank God It's Christmas)' Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

It's a festive thriller...



Wild songwriter *NANCY* has shared his new single 'The World's About To Blow (Thank God It's Christmas)'.



Brighton aesthete has released a string of one off singles throughout 2019, peppering our stereo with outlandish pop-leaning nuggets of outsider joy.



Ending the year in style, NANCY has just dropped a festive anthem, one that is perfectly timed for our post-election blues.



'The World's About To Blow' he croons, before adding 'Thank God It's Christmas' as the slightest ounce of festive joy begins to permeate.



Psych-speckled indie with a catchy-as-hell chorus, it's part of a double A-side drop on B3SCI Records.



NANCY comments...



“No matter what side you’re on, there’s one thing we can surely all agree on: everything has gone wrong and we’re all going to hell in a hand basket… so let’s all join together and find strength in the consensus that we’re all fucked and that it’s okay to cover your eyes and ears and just get mortal to celebrate the birth of our lord and saviour: Santa Claus”.



Tune in now.



Photo Credit: *Miguel Gesso*



