Adam Lambert, Little Big Town, Gary Clark Jr. & Yolanda Adams to Duet With Top 4 on 'The Voice' Finale

Billboard.com Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
The Voice finale, airing on NBC this Tuesday (Dec. 17), will welcome some very special guests to join this season's finalists in a duet. The...
