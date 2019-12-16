Global  

Tom Payne On Understanding Serial Killers in 'Prodigal Son': 'It's An Endless Riddle'!

Just Jared Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young, Tom Payne and Lou Diamond Phillips all got together to attend their SAG-AFTRA Foundation conversation panel for their series Prodigal Son held at The Robin Williams Center on Sunday (December 15) in New York City. Tom, 36, and his co-stars sat down for a panel discussion following a screening of the [...]
