Listen: POWER’s Rotimi Delivers Cuffing Season Vibes W/ THE BEAUTY OF BECOMING EP

SOHH Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Listen: POWER’s Rotimi Delivers Cuffing Season Vibes W/ THE BEAUTY OF BECOMING EP“Power” star Rotimi is helping fans get through the wait of a must-see season six mid-season premiere with fire new music. The crooner has come through this winter season with his new The Beauty of Becoming EP. Listen and comment below! The Beauty of Becoming follows Rotimi’s summer EP. Walk With Me, which took over the charts […]

The post Listen: POWER’s Rotimi Delivers Cuffing Season Vibes W/ THE BEAUTY OF BECOMING EP appeared first on .
