Anna Kendrick Cuddles Fake Baby Bump on 'Love Life' Set! Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Anna Kendrick is baby bumping around on set of Love Life! The 34-year-old actress cuddled a fake bump while filming a scene for her upcoming series on Monday afternoon (December 16) at the Fulton Ferry in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Kendrick Anna has been busy filming the upcoming [...] 👓 View full article

