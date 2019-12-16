Global  

Anna Kendrick Cuddles Fake Baby Bump on 'Love Life' Set!

Monday, 16 December 2019
Anna Kendrick is baby bumping around on set of Love Life! The 34-year-old actress cuddled a fake bump while filming a scene for her upcoming series on Monday afternoon (December 16) at the Fulton Ferry in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Kendrick Anna has been busy filming the upcoming [...]
