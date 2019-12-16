Justin Timberlake's co-star Alisha Wainwright leaves New Orleans as Jessica Biel arrives: report
Monday, 16 December 2019 () Alisha Wainwright, the actress caught holding hands with the former N'Sync member earlier this month, just touched down in Los Angeles while his wife, Jessica Biel, made her way to New Orleans, where the incident went down.
According to Extra, Jessica Biel broke her social media silence following her husband's apology after a photo surfaced of him holding his costar's hand in public. But Biel did not talk about her and hubby, Justin Timberlake. Instead, her Instagram post was a fitness and wellness ad for Gaiam. In a...