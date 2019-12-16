Global  

Mariah Carey Celebrates 'All I Want for Christmas is You' Reaching No. 1 for First Time!

Just Jared Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
“All I Want for Christmas is You” has finally hit No. 1! Mariah Carey‘s iconic Christmas song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since its release in 1994. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey “All I Want for Christmas is You” is the first holiday song [...]
