Henry Cavill Suits Up for 'The Witcher' London World Premiere!

Just Jared Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Henry Cavill is dapper in a suit while hitting the red carpet at the world premiere of his new Netflix series The Witcher held at the Vue Cinema West End on Monday (December 16) in London, England. The 36-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Freya Allan, MyAnna Buring, Royce Pierreson, Joey [...]
News video: Henry Cavill says playing 'The Witcher' is 'dream come true'

Henry Cavill says playing 'The Witcher' is 'dream come true' 02:03

 The cast for Netflix's new epic fantasy series "The Witcher" hit the carpet at London's Leicester Square on Monday (December 16). The series, which is based on series of novels by Polish author

