Henry Cavill Suits Up for 'The Witcher' London World Premiere!

Monday, 16 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Henry Cavill is dapper in a suit while hitting the red carpet at the world premiere of his new Netflix series The Witcher held at the Vue Cinema West End on Monday (December 16) in London, England. The 36-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Freya Allan, MyAnna Buring, Royce Pierreson, Joey [...] 👓 View full article

