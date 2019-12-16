Prince William & Kate Middleton Compete in Baking Challenge During Holiday Special - Watch!
Monday, 16 December 2019 () Things are getting competitive between Prince William and Kate Middleton! The royal couple got into a friendly baking challenge during their Christmas special with British cook and Great British Bakeoff‘s Mary Berry. Prince William and Kate competed to see who could make the best meringue roulades, but ended up bending the rules just a bit. [...]
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children may all be under the age of six, but that doesn’t mean the royal parents are not teaching them about real life outside palace walls. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.
A Berry Royal Christmas sees the 84-year-old baking expert join the royal couple as they offer a unique look into some of the charities that the they support Tamworth Herald Also reported by •TMZ.com •Sify