Prince William & Kate Middleton Compete in Baking Challenge During Holiday Special - Watch!

Just Jared Monday, 16 December 2019 ()
Things are getting competitive between Prince William and Kate Middleton! The royal couple got into a friendly baking challenge during their Christmas special with British cook and Great British Bakeoff‘s Mary Berry. Prince William and Kate competed to see who could make the best meringue roulades, but ended up bending the rules just a bit. [...]
News video: Prince William Is Already Teaching His Kids About This Important Issue

Prince William Is Already Teaching His Kids About This Important Issue 01:22

 Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children may all be under the age of six, but that doesn’t mean the royal parents are not teaching them about real life outside palace walls. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Four generations of Britain's royal family were filmed getting into festive spirit on Sunday (December 22), by preparing Christmas treats to support the Royal British Legion.

A review of how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent 2019, from royal tours and events to birthday celebrations and charity patronages.

Mary Berry's BBC Christmas special features Prince William and Kate Middleton tonightA Berry Royal Christmas sees the 84-year-old baking expert join the royal couple as they offer a unique look into some of the charities that the they support
Queen Elizabeth has been accused of throwing shade during her annual Christmas address. During her yearly speech, the Queen was surrounded by some family photos...
