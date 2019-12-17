Global  

John Abraham joins Arjun Kapoor - Rakul Preet Singh's love story?

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
John Abraham joins Arjun Kapoor - Rakul Preet Singh's love story?While Arjun Kapoor has begun shooting for the yet-untitled cross-border love story with Rakul Preet Singh, the cast will soon be joined by another star on the set. It has been heard that producer Nikkhil Advani requested frequent collaborator and co-producer John Abraham for a cameo in the family drama, and the actor was only too...
