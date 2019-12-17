Global  

The Star-Studded 'Cats' Movie Cast Wows at NYC Red Carpet Premiere!

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
The Star-Studded 'Cats' Movie Cast Wows at NYC Red Carpet Premiere!The stars of the new movie musical Cats stepped out for the world premiere! Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, and newcomer Francesca Hayward were among the stars who walked the red carpet at Lincoln Center on Monday night (December 16) in New York City. Also in attendance were Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, [...]
News video: Cats Premiere: What Would You Do With Nine Lives?

Cats Premiere: What Would You Do With Nine Lives? 02:16

 Danielle Young caught up with the stars of the movie 'Cats' and other celebrities to ask them what they would do with nine lives.

