Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Adam Driver & Oscar Isaac Have Date Nights at 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Premiere!

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Adam Driver and Oscar Isaac are making it a date night while attending the premiere of their movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Monday (December 16) in Hollywood. The guys were joined at the event by their wives – Joanne Tucker and Elvira Lind, respectively. Adam plays the role of Kylo Ren while [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Celebrity Wire - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Premiere: Oscar Isaac

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Premiere: Oscar Isaac 01:06

 Oscar Isaac is nervous about the showing of his new movie.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.