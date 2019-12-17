Global  

Katie Kadan: 'The Voice' Fall 2019 Finale Performance Videos!

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Katie Kadan belts outs a song during part one of The Voice‘s live finale on Monday night (December 16) in Los Angeles. The 38-year-old singer from Chicago is on John Legend‘s team this season and she knocked her three songs out of the park during the finale. Each of the final four contestants sang one [...]
News video: Katie Kadan Reveals She Didn't Want To Try Out For 'The Voice'

Katie Kadan Reveals She Didn't Want To Try Out For 'The Voice' 01:53

 "The Voice" finalist Katie Kadan reveals she didn't want to audition for the show initially and discusses working with coach John Legend.

