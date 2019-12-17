Global  

Keri Russell & Partner Matthew Rhys Couple Up at 'Star Wars' World Premiere!

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Keri Russell walks the red carpet at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Monday (December 16) in Hollywood. The 43-year-old actress was joined at the event by her partner and former The Americans co-star Matthew Rhys. Keri joined the cast of Star Wars for the new film and this reunites her [...]
News video: Keri Russell “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” World Premiere Red Carpet

Keri Russell “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” World Premiere Red Carpet 02:06

 http://www.maximotv.com || Broll footage: Keri Russell on the red carpet at the world premiere of Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, the highly anticipated conclusion of the Skywalker saga, held at El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, California USA on December 16, 2019 || "This...

