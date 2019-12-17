Rebel Wilson Reveals Which Oscar Winner Tested for 'Cats' in Full Costume

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

Rebel Wilson is spilling on which Oscar winner tested for Cats in full costume! The 39-year-old actress, who plays Jennyanydots in the film, told Playbill that it was her The Hustle co-star Anne Hathaway. “I thought when I was cast, it was going to be three to four hours of prosthetics,” Rebel said while discussing [...] 👓 View full article

