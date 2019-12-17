Global  

Rebel Wilson Reveals Which Oscar Winner Tested for 'Cats' in Full Costume

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Rebel Wilson is spilling on which Oscar winner tested for Cats in full costume! The 39-year-old actress, who plays Jennyanydots in the film, told Playbill that it was her The Hustle co-star Anne Hathaway. “I thought when I was cast, it was going to be three to four hours of prosthetics,” Rebel said while discussing [...]
News video: Rebel Wilson, Robbie Fairchild Talk ‘Cats’

Rebel Wilson, Robbie Fairchild Talk ‘Cats’ 01:37

 “Cats” co-stars Rebel Wilson and Robbie Fairchild are very aware that their big screen musical might not be for everyone, but they tell ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante that they’re super proud of their own performances, especially with their expert ability to…purr.

