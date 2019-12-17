Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Hold Hands While Leaving 'Cats' World Premiere!

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Taylor Swift holds hands with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn while leaving the world premiere of her movie Cats on Monday (December 16) at Lincoln Center in New York City. Joe didn’t walk the red carpet with Taylor earlier in the night, but he was in attendance to support his longtime girlfriend! Taylor, 30, and Joe, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson Premiere 'Cats'

Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson Premiere 'Cats' 02:47

 While attending the world premiere of "Cats" in New York City, co-stars Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson and James Corden share what they hope audiences take away from their new film.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

martabean21

Marta McBean RT @cockneyblagger: OMG ! OMG ! OMG ! ... oh ... I mean WGAF ! ... Taylor Swift's boyfriend spotted at 'Cats' premiere https://t.co/EINIIu… 33 seconds ago

mistahlyy

mmm RT @people: Taylor Swift and Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Walk Hand-in-Hand After Leaving Cats Premiere https://t.co/U5rD1566S7 20 minutes ago

Tswiftiefan22

I MET TAYLOR SWIFT!! RT @JustJared: Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn was at the premiere of #CatsMovie with her tonight - see the photos! https://t.co/QU2Oc0C… 25 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn hold hands after 'Cats' premiere https://t.co/F9TCrRmXoV via @pagesix 31 minutes ago

cockneyblagger

smiffy #FBPE OMG ! OMG ! OMG ! ... oh ... I mean WGAF ! ... Taylor Swift's boyfriend spotted at 'Cats' premiere https://t.co/EINIIuBsGa 2 hours ago

mochipuny

mochipuny Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn hold hands after 'Cats' premiere - Page Six https://t.co/uKjgbeNMIz https://t.co/uLaWustuC2 3 hours ago

tayloraliexo

fever dream high//bad dream kill (fan account) RT @iHeartRadio: Taylor Swift made a rare public appearance with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn at the world premiere of 'Cats' last night ❤️ http… 3 hours ago

1047WNOK

104 7 WNOK Taylor Swift made a rare public appearance with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn at the world premiere of 'Cats' last night… https://t.co/6M0Ikl48gF 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.