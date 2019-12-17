Global  

J.J. Abrams Finds It 'Weirdly Miraculous' Unused Carrie Fisher Footage Fits 'The Rise of Skywalker'

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
In the same interview, Richard E. Grant admits to 'The Project' that he also initially had doubts over the using of the actress' old takes from 2015 film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.
News video: J.J. Abrams stunned by 'weirdly miraculous' discovery of unseen Carrie Fisher footage

J.J. Abrams stunned by 'weirdly miraculous' discovery of unseen Carrie Fisher footage 00:59

 J.J. Abrams remains stunned by the "weirdly miraculous" discovery of unseen footage featuring Carrie Fisher that enabled her character to appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

