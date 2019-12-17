Global  

Makers announce the release date of Nikamma

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to make a comeback on the big screen after a sabbatical period of 13 years with the upcoming film 'Nikamma'. The film also features stars 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' fame Abhimanyu Dassani and newbie Shirley Setia in lead roles. Recently the team wrapped up the shooting of the film in Lucknow and now the makers have unveiled the first look of the two main leads and announced the release date. 'Nikamma' is scheduled to hit the theatres on 5 June 2020.
