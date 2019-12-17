Global  

'Top Gun: Maverick' new trailer out now!

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Tom Cruise is back with a bang, as he steps into the shoes of his iconic role of Pete Mitchell aka Maverick in the sequel to the famous film 'Top Gun'. Titled as 'Top Gun: Maverick', the makers of the film have released the new trailer of the film after leaving the audience on the edge of their seats with the first one a few months ago.
Credit: Movie Trailer News - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller In 'Top Gun: Maverick' New Trailer

Tom Cruise, Miles Teller In 'Top Gun: Maverick' New Trailer 02:24

 Jennifer Connelly, Tom Cruise, Monica Barbaro, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm and more star in this new trailer for 'Top Gun: Maverick'. This trailer is in HD.

