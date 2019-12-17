Global  

Harrison Ford Joins Mark Hamill & 'Star Wars' Cast at 'Rise of Skywalker' Premiere!

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Harrison Ford suits up for the premiere of the new movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Monday night (December 16) in Hollywood. While the actor is not in the new movie, he still stepped out to support his former co-stars, including franchise vets Mark Hamill, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, and Anthony Daniels. [...]
