Zooey Deschanel & Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Go On a 'Star Wars' Double Date!

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Zooey Deschanel and her boyfriend Jonathan Scott are all smiles at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Monday night (December 16) in Hollywood. The cute couple was joined at the premiere by Jonathan‘s brother and fellow Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan. PHOTOS: Check out the latest [...] 👓 View full article

