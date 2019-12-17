Wendy Williams Calls Madonna 'Grandma' for Booing Up With 25-Year-Old Toyboy Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

The 61-year-old was previously seen relaxing on a hotel balcony with her much-younger backup dancer during their vacation in Miami alongside daughter Lourdes and her boyfriend. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Project:❌ the flop https://t.co/tfUeZaNw7E Why does this "article" keep using he/his/him to adress #Madonna, #Wendy and even Lourdes?… https://t.co/xgV524apSr 5 days ago AceShowbiz Wendy Williams Calls Madonna 'Grandma' for Booing Up With 25-Year-Old Toyboy https://t.co/bU5Z3pJGGM https://t.co/r7UHOw4Dwa 6 days ago SpotboyE .@WendyWilliams thinks @Madonna romancing with a 25-year-old #AhlamalikWilliams is like a one-night stand… https://t.co/wpmH55PPFH 6 days ago