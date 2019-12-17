Christopher Reeve's 'Superman' cape sold at auction, sets record Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Washington DC (USA), Dec 17 (ANI): The iconic Superman cape worn by Christopher Reeve in the 1978 superhero movie sold for a whopping $193,750 at an auction on Monday (local time). 👓 View full article

