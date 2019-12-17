Quentin Tarantino's 'Star Trek' Film Might Not Happen Anymore

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Quentin Tarantino is re-thinking his Star Trek movie plans. The 56-year-old filmmaker revealed he might be stepping away from directing the R-rated version of Star Trek. Quentin teamed up with J.J. Abrams while working on the project idea, which Quentin has been attached to since 2017. “I might be steering away from it, but we’ll [...] 👓 View full article

