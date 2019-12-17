Global  

Quentin Tarantino's 'Star Trek' Film Might Not Happen Anymore

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Quentin Tarantino is re-thinking his Star Trek movie plans. The 56-year-old filmmaker revealed he might be stepping away from directing the R-rated version of Star Trek. Quentin teamed up with J.J. Abrams while working on the project idea, which Quentin has been attached to since 2017. “I might be steering away from it, but we’ll [...]
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter
News video: Quentin Tarantino Says He’s “Steering Away” From ‘Star Trek’ Franchise | THR News

Quentin Tarantino Says He’s “Steering Away” From ‘Star Trek’ Franchise | THR News 01:15

 In a new interview, the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ director suggests that, despite earlier reports, he won’t be getting involved with the ‘Star Trek’ franchise after all.

