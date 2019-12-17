Global  

Blueface Puts Up $100K For Anyone W/ Proof His Manager Wack 100 Fell To The Floor In Fight

Blueface Puts Up $100K For Anyone W/ Proof His Manager Wack 100 Fell To The Floor In FightWest Coast rapper Blueface is here for his manager. The hip-hop entertainer has stood up for Wack 100 following buzz about him catching a fade over the weekend. Last night, Blueface went to Wack’s Instagram page to say he’d offer up $100,000 for anyone with footage showing 100 getting hit to the ground. A few […]

