Blueface Puts Up $100K For Anyone W/ Proof His Manager Wack 100 Fell To The Floor In Fight Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

West Coast rapper Blueface is here for his manager. The hip-hop entertainer has stood up for Wack 100 following buzz about him catching a fade over the weekend. Last night, Blueface went to Wack’s Instagram page to say he’d offer up $100,000 for anyone with footage showing 100 getting hit to the ground. A few […]



