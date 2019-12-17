Global  

Charlize Theron Explains the Reason Why She Revealed She's Raising Two Daughters Now

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Charlize Theron revealed in a recent interview that she’s raising two daughters, not a daughter and a son. Charlize said her daughter Jackson, “looked at me when she was three years old and said: ‘I am not a boy! So there you go!” In an interview with Pride Source, Charlize spoke about her daughter’s journey. [...]
News video: Charlize Theron revealed Jackson was transgender to stop using wrong pronouns

 Charlize Theron informed the world her eight-year-old daughter Jackson is transgender as she didn't want to continue using her wrong pronouns in interviews.

