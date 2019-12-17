Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cynthia Erivo & Shoshana Bean Sing for the Clintons at Second Annual Holiday Concert!

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean belt out a song together during their second annual Night Divine holiday concert on Monday (December 16) at the Apollo Theater in New York City. The Broadway stars combined their incredible voices for an evening of song and holiday cheer. Cynthia and Shoshana had many special guests at their concert, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Annual WCBS-FM Holiday Show To Benefit Blythedale Children's Hospital

Annual WCBS-FM Holiday Show To Benefit Blythedale Children's Hospital 04:46

 Larry Levine, Blythedale Children's Hospital president and CEO, and radio host Patty Steele stop by to talk about the annual WCBS-FM Holiday Show, which raises money for the hospital.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MAF11

Marie Freitas RT @BroadwayWorld: Get a peek inside @CynthiaEriVo and @ShoshanaBean bringing down the house at their Night Divine holiday concert at the A… 8 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Shoshana Bean And Cynthia Erivo Are A Diva Dream Team Making Holiday Magic https://t.co/FwpXZqvQ5Z 8 hours ago

necesitouncafe_

 RT @SaraRamirez: Thank goodness for these two. This night will be heavenly I’m sure. Wish I could be there! Sending @ShoshanaBean & @Cynthi… 9 hours ago

BroadwayWorld

BroadwayWorld Get a peek inside @CynthiaEriVo and @ShoshanaBean bringing down the house at their Night Divine holiday concert at… https://t.co/IqCTrz5YQ7 9 hours ago

DeepFinds

DeepFind Cynthia Erivo & Shoshana Bean Sing for the Clintons at Second Annual Holiday Concert! https://t.co/BwsgQsdUZk 11 hours ago

justwrite115

Jenae Ivy RT @BroadwayWorld: .@CynthiaErivo and @ShoshanaBean brought down the house at the Apollo last night for the Night Divine holiday concert! h… 13 hours ago

BroadwayWorld

BroadwayWorld .@CynthiaErivo and @ShoshanaBean brought down the house at the Apollo last night for the Night Divine holiday conce… https://t.co/gIapjJ9dUH 14 hours ago

andrew_chung_

Andrew Chung An incredible ‘Night Divine’ with Cynthia Erivo and Shoshana Bean ⁦@ApolloTheater⁩ https://t.co/f57rGSKOWo 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.