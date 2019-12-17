Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Watch Julia Roberts Choose Between Co-Stars Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks and George Clooney

E! Online Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Julia Roberts has some pretty famous co-stars. But which one does she trust the most? During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Pretty Woman alum played a round of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Five Songs Turning 20 Years Old In 2020 [Video]Five Songs Turning 20 Years Old In 2020

NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life” Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance” Baha Men’s “Who Let the Dogs Out”

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

Julia Roberts to join Michelle Obama for girls' empowerment trip to Southeast Asia [Video]Julia Roberts to join Michelle Obama for girls' empowerment trip to Southeast Asia

Julia Roberts is set to join Michelle Obama as a special guest on her girls' empowerment trip to Vietnam and Malaysia.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.