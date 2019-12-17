See What Justin Timberlake Wrote on Jessica Biel's Instagram Post After His Scandal

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Justin Timberlake left a supportive comment on his wife Jessica Biel‘s Instagram account after his scandal last month. On Monday (December 16), Jessica posted about a partnership she’s doing, and Justin posted some loving emojis as support. See his comment in the gallery. If you don’t know, he was photographed holding hands with his co-star [...] 👓 View full article

