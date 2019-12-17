Global  

Helen Hunt & Paul Reiser Celebrate 'Mad About You' Reboot Premiere!

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser happily strike a pose together while attending a red carpet premiere of their limited series Mad About You held at The Rainbow Room on Monday (December 16) in New York City. The 56-year-old actress and 63-year-old actor were joined at the event by their co-stars Abby Quinn, Antoinette LaVecchia, Anne [...]
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: Mad About You trailer - New Limited Series On Spectrum Originals

Mad About You trailer - New Limited Series On Spectrum Originals 00:30

 Mad About You Promo trailer - New Limited Series On Spectrum Originals Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt are back as the Buchmans! The critically acclaimed Mad About You returns with six NEW episodes available exclusively on Spectrum Originals now. Six new episodes coming December 18th!

