This 'Love Actually' Tweet About Keira Knightley & Thomas Brodie-Sangster's Ages Is Going Viral! Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 22 hours ago )

A tweet about Keira Knightley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster‘s ages in the 2003 hit film Love Actually is going viral! In the film, Keira plays a newlywed named Juliet and her husband’s BFF (Andrew Lincoln) has a major crush on her. Thomas portrays Sam, a young student who learns the drums to impress his crush. Well, [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this