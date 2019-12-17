Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Angie Martinez Teams W/ Spotify For INFAMOUS: THE TEKASHI 6IX9INE STORY Series

SOHH Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Angie Martinez Teams W/ Spotify For INFAMOUS: THE TEKASHI 6IX9INE STORY SeriesNew York radio personality Angie Martinez and Spotify have teamed up for a must-see series centered on jailed rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine. The powerhouses are coming together to tell the story about the Brooklyn hip-hop entertainer. On Tuesday, Complex announced the Spotify original is called The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story and will be narrated by Angie […]

The post Angie Martinez Teams W/ Spotify For INFAMOUS: THE TEKASHI 6IX9INE STORY Series appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hypeshred1

Hype News ! Angie Martinez Teams W/ Spotify For INFAMOUS: THE TEKASHI 6IX9INE STORY Series https://t.co/gMep8kQbyi 1 day ago

sohh

SOHH Angie Martinez Teams W/ Spotify For INFAMOUS: THE TEKASHI 6IX9INE STORY Series #InfamousTheTekashi6ix9ineStory… https://t.co/wCzZyM2XA4 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.