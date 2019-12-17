Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Deepika Padukone's facetime with 'Death By Chocolate' Hrithik Roshan went like this

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Hrithik Roshan is known as the Greek God of Bollywood due to his smouldering looks and scorching persona. Deepika Padukone continues to be one of the most desirable actresses of the industry due to the very same reasons. Just imagine what would happen to the celluloid when the two forces join hands to do a film!

Well, the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Hrithik feeds Deepika Padukone chocolate cake

Hrithik feeds Deepika Padukone chocolate cake 00:57

 Actress Deepika Padukone recently had a fan moment when Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan fed her a chocolate cake with his

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TBReporter

Bollywood Reporter Deepika Padukone's facetime with 'Death By Chocolate' Hrithik Roshan went like this https://t.co/PCcY82Izgq https://t.co/AFSXGR6tup 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.