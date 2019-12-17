Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Irfan Pathan and Brian Lara make a special appearance on MasterChef 6

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
MasterChef India, which kickstarted its first season in 2010, has now become one of the country's most-loved cooking shows. It has changed the entire outlook of the Indian audience towards cooking shows. Season 6 of the show, which started airing on the telly recently, has already got the audiences' attention. Celebrity chefs...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MrAnsar22185966

Mr Ansari RT @Showbiz_IT: #MasterChefIndia 6: @IrfanPathan and Brian Lara to appear on the show https://t.co/N7Mp0b9v4w https://t.co/NXuxThgXTy 4 minutes ago

sunder_barange

Sunder Barange MasterChef India 6: Irfan Pathan and Brian Lara to appear on the show https://t.co/zotblx1UqI 1 hour ago

henne38

mona RT @PinkvillaTelly: #MasterChefIndia6: #BrianLara, #IrfanPathan, #ParthivPatel to appear as guests on the cooking reality show https://t.co… 2 hours ago

Showbiz_IT

India Today Showbiz #MasterChefIndia 6: @IrfanPathan and Brian Lara to appear on the show https://t.co/N7Mp0b9v4w https://t.co/NXuxThgXTy 3 hours ago

PinkvillaTelly

Pinkvilla Telly #MasterChefIndia6: #BrianLara, #IrfanPathan, #ParthivPatel to appear as guests on the cooking reality show… https://t.co/hIGYwQJ6GN 4 hours ago

toitv

TOI - TV Times MasterChef 6: Cricketers Irfan Pathan, Brian Lara, Parthiv Patel to make a special appearance on the show https://t.co/aYNiI5ABc0 18 hours ago

Sonia1421__

Sonia RT @JustShowbiz: Irfan Pathan and Brian Lara to enter in MasterChef-6 as special guests! https://t.co/ZkaLSQVeEf @IrfanPathan || @BrianLa… 23 hours ago

SunjayJK

SunjayJK✾DIVERSITY RT @Vineet_Bhatia: Irfan Pathan and Brian Lara to enter in MasterChef-6 as special guests! - JustShowBiz #MasterChefIndia https://t.co/GPJ… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.