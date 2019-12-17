Global  

Top Gun: Maverick Trailer Review - Tom Cruise as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is back in his element

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Top Gun: Maverick Trailer Review - Tom Cruise as Pete Maverick Mitchell is back in his elementTop Gun: Maverik, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is the sequel to the much-loved first part, Top Gun, which was helmed by Tony Scott and starred Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, and Val Kilmer, among others. Now, Tom Cruise is all set to reprise his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick, returning as a mentor to new...
News video: Top Gun Maverick Movie (2020) – Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm

Top Gun Maverick Movie (2020) – Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm 02:20

 Top Gun Maverick Movie trailer (2020) - With Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm - Plot synopsis: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and...

