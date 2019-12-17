India's official entry for Oscars Gully Boy out of the race

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Bollywood's wait for an Oscar has been extended by another year as India's official entry to the 92nd edition of the awards, 'Gully Boy' is 'Gully Boy' is out of the Oscar race. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday announced the shortlisted nominations for 2020 Oscar awards in nine categories.



It... 👓 View full article

