India's official entry for Oscars Gully Boy out of the race

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Bollywood's wait for an Oscar has been extended by another year as India's official entry to the 92nd edition of the awards, 'Gully Boy' is 'Gully Boy' is out of the Oscar race. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday announced the shortlisted nominations for 2020 Oscar awards in nine categories.

