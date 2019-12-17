Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Whoopi Goldberg & Meghan McCain Reveal Where They're At After Their On-Air Argument

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
On an episode of The View this week, Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain went viral after Whoopi told Meghan, “Girl, please stop talking,” during a conversation about the impeachment. Now, on today’s show, they addressed what happened. “Things get heated on this show. If you watch the show, you know this has happened over the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Whoopi Goldberg Snaps At Meghan McCain On 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg Snaps At Meghan McCain On 'The View' 01:21

 During an episode of "The View", Whoopi Goldberg snaps at Meghan McCain during a heated debate about Donald Trump's impeachment.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.