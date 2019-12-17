Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Bill & Ted Face the Music' First Look Photos Released!

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
The first look at Bill & Ted Face the Music has been released! Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back in their title roles for the new movie in the franchise. Here’s a synopsis: The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. Yet [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TAFFDsOrg

Transdisciplinary Agora for Future Discussions Whoa: It's a First Look at Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's Return in Bill & Ted Face the Music https://t.co/ZIN0H1yPMI 1 minute ago

ShaneMintyFresh

Shane Beaver RT @BillandTed3: Check out @EW's most unprecedented first look at Bill & Ted Face the Music! https://t.co/kYmt2w9CWf 2 minutes ago

TheVouxShade

TheVouxShade Take a First Look at Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter & Kid Cudi in ‘Bill & Ted: Face the Music’ https://t.co/qV6GbTDmZe https://t.co/zG2UfDdKmW 3 minutes ago

MadamMorgan29

MadamMorgan RT @empiremagazine: #BillAndTedFaceTheMusic takes a step closer to being really real with the first images: https://t.co/p62kB5jW3m *Guitar… 3 minutes ago

ashlisnchz

𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐳 RT @ThatEricAlper: First images from 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' starring Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Brigette Lundy-Paine,… 3 minutes ago

LilithSadic

Lilith Sadic Loudwire: FIRST LOOK: See new images from BillandTed3: https://t.co/64PqgnXZY1 6 minutes ago

theoneinyellow

TheOneInYellow RT @IGN: The first images for Bill and Ted Face the Music have been revealed, featuring Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, and... Kid Cudi? https:/… 9 minutes ago

VictorRVillar

Víctor R. Villar Here’s our excellent first look at Bill & Ted Face the Music https://t.co/hgGeBruvYD 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.