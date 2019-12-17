Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jennifer Coolidge 'would love' to make Legally Blonde 3

ContactMusic Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Jennifer Coolidge 'would love' to make Legally Blonde 3

Jennifer Coolidge 'would love' to make Legally Blonde 3 01:12

 Jennifer Coolidge "would love" to make 'Legally Blonde 3', but doesn't know when the project will be ready, as lead star Reese Witherspoon is so busy.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reese Witherspoon gives update on Legally Blonde 3 [Video]Reese Witherspoon gives update on Legally Blonde 3

Reese Witherspoon has given an update on the progress on 'Legally Blonde 3' and revealed who she would like to return for the next instalment.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:46Published


Tweets about this

LadybugOTC

Khitomer🇨🇦🇫🇷 @SharonB94592344 @joncoopertweets Jennifer Coolidge would be perfect for her role!! (When the cast for the movie😉)… https://t.co/DnfIwrpL0w 4 days ago

mpetroules

Michael Petroules RT @mpetroules: Jennifer Coolidge Shares 'Legally Blonde 3' Update, Says She 'Would Love' to Be Part of It (Exclusive) https://t.co/sANpcWE… 1 week ago

mpetroules

Michael Petroules Jennifer Coolidge Shares 'Legally Blonde 3' Update, Says She 'Would Love' to Be Part of It (Exclusive) https://t.co/sANpcWEajJ 1 week ago

ShowPlaceICON

ShowPlace ICON Jennifer Coolidge Shares 'Legally Blonde 3' Update, Says She 'Would Love' to Be Part of It (Exclusive)... read more… https://t.co/EhnxPgRxh5 1 week ago

ICONMinneapolis

ShowPlace ICON at The West End Jennifer Coolidge Shares 'Legally Blonde 3' Update, Says She 'Would Love' to Be Part of It (Exclusive)... read more… https://t.co/vTgrWYJ1cY 1 week ago

Kerasotes

Kerasotes Theatres Jennifer Coolidge Shares 'Legally Blonde 3' Update, Says She 'Would Love' to Be Part of It (Exclusive)... read more… https://t.co/Sefp1A9ssd 1 week ago

ICON_Chicago

ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection Jennifer Coolidge Shares 'Legally Blonde 3' Update, Says She 'Would Love' to Be Part of It (Exclusive)... read more… https://t.co/FXLNHaDzt6 1 week ago

linarobleslujan

Lina Robles RT @BANGShowbiz: Jennifer Coolidge 'would love' to make Legally Blonde 3 #JenniferCoolidge #ReeseWitherspoon #LegallyBlonde #LegallyBlonde3… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.