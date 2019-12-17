Global  

Why Are There No New Christmas Songs?

NPR Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is back at the top of the chart a quarter century after it was first released. So why haven't there been any lasting Christmas songs to take its place?
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Eco-themed Christmas carols sung by climate activists outside Shell's London HQ

Eco-themed Christmas carols sung by climate activists outside Shell's London HQ 02:22

 Activists from climate change group Extinction Rebellion sung Christmas carols on Tuesday evening (December 17) outside the London HQ of Shell. The activists changed the lyrics of famous Christmas songs, including We Wish You A Merry Christmas - "don't bring us a piece of turkey" ... "alternatives...

