Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

60 Minutes Producer Sues CBS Over Response to ‘Inappropriate’ Photo From Boss

Mediaite Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
60 Minutes producer Cassandra Vinograd is suing CBS for “unlawful retaliatory conduct” over the company’s alleged response after she reported her boss for sending an “inappropriate” photograph. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Vinograd “emailed senior executives and the general counsel” in September 2019 “to describe her serious concerns” over an alleged “inappropriate photograph” of her […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.