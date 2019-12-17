60 Minutes Producer Sues CBS Over Response to ‘Inappropriate’ Photo From Boss

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

60 Minutes producer Cassandra Vinograd is suing CBS for “unlawful retaliatory conduct” over the company’s alleged response after she reported her boss for sending an “inappropriate” photograph. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Vinograd “emailed senior executives and the general counsel” in September 2019 “to describe her serious concerns” over an alleged “inappropriate photograph” of her […] 👓 View full article

