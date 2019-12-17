Global  

Adam Driver Walks Out of NPR Interview - Here's Why

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Adam Driver reportedly walked out of a recent NPR interview after he did not want to hear himself in a clip from his film Marriage Story. According to Daily Beast, the clip in question was when his character sings “Being Alive” from the musical Company. Danny Miller, Fresh Air’s executive producer, confirmed that Adam left [...]
