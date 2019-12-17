Global  

Lionel Richie Crashes Daughter Sofia Richie's Vogue Beauty Tutorial

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Sofia Richie looks really caught off guard as dad Lionel Richie crashes her Vogue beauty tutorial. The 21-year-old model showed off her own beauty routine before Lionel makes an appearance with a knock on the door. “My dad probably gets his nails [done], hair [done] and facials more than me. I aspire to be like [...]
News video: Sofia Richie has 'very sensitive skin'

Sofia Richie has 'very sensitive skin' 01:07

 Sofia Richie has confessed she has "very sensitive skin".

